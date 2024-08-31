Lavrov criticizes Borrell’s stance on Ukraine settlement as ‘incompetence or madness’

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov came down on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for his support of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s approach toward talks.

"I thought they were educated at least, that they had an understanding of how to make policy based on reality. This is a dead end. It is clear that Josep Borrell now wants to remain in history as the most important Russophobe in Europe. He is leaving his posts. This is either incompetence or madness replacing the wits of diplomats and politicians," the minister said in an interview with RT television.