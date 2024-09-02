Russian forces liberate one more settlement, hit Ukrainian troops in 143 areas

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the settlement of Skuchnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic and hit Ukrainian troops in 143 areas in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in its bulletin.

Here are the details of the combat actions that took place over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

Units of Battlegroup North operating near Volchansk and Liptsy inflicted losses on Ukraine’s 71st Jaeger Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade and 36th Marine Brigade near Kharkov and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian military lost up to 85 troops, a 152-mm D-20 howitzer and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

Battlegroup South

Units of Battlegroup South continued moving deeper into enemy defenses, defeating the forces of the 24th, 28th, 54th and 117th mechanized brigades, the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 46th Air Mobile Brigade, the 5th and 80th Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 114th and 116th territorial defense brigades. The enemy lost up to 520 troops, four motor vehicles, two British-made FH-70 155 mm howitzers, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, two D-20 152 mm howitzers and two D-30 122 mm howitzers.

Battlegroup Center

The settlement of Skuchnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated through the active operations of Russia’s Battlegroup Center. The battlegroup also hit the troops and equipment of the Ukrainian 31st, 32nd, 53rd, 151st mechanized, 142nd infantry, 95th airborne assault brigades and the 15th National Guard Brigade near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Nelepovka, Selidovo, Grodovka, Zhuravka, Zavetnoye and Memrik of the Donetsk People's Republic. Nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 100th mechanized and 59th motorized infantry brigades, the 12th and 14th National Guard brigades and National Police’s Lyut assault brigade were repelled. The enemy lost up to 475 troops, a Kozak armored fighting vehicle, three pickup trucks, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and a D-30 122 mm howitzer.

Battlegroup East

Units of Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, defeating the forces of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 129th and 241st territorial defense brigades near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Prechistovka and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Two counterattacks by assault teams from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled. The enemy had lost up to 110 troops, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and a Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun.

Battlegroup West

Units of Battlegroup West improved their tactical position, hitting the troops and equipment of the 14th, 43rd, 44th, 63rd, 115th, and 116th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 12th Azov Brigade near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Glushkovka and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region, Toretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebryanskoye Forestry.

The enemy lost up to 430 troops, as well as two Kozak armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled artillery howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, and two British-made L119 105 mm howitzers. Besides, Russian forces also destroyed three ammunition depots, three electronic warfare systems and a counterbattery radar.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Ukraine lost up to 70 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past day. The battlegroup hit the troops and equipment of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 37th Marine Brigade, the 123rd and 126th territorial defense brigades near Novodanilovka and Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as near Tokarevka, Berislav and Kherson in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian armed forces also lost three motor vehicles and an electronic warfare system.

Air Force and air defenses

Last night, Russian forces delivered a massive strike with long-range high-precision weapons and assault unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian energy and defense industry facilities manufacturing and repairing aviation equipment and rocketry, as well as drone assembly and storage sites and the temporary bases of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries. All the designated targets were hit.

Russian air defenses shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 26 Czech-made Vampire rockets and 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day.

Russian operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile and artillery troops have hit the enemy's manpower and military equipment in 143 areas.

Tally of destroyed equipment

A total of 641 planes, 283 helicopters, 30,950 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 missile systems, 17,805 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,434 multiple rocket launchers and 13,952 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 25,520 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.