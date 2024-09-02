West struggles to meet commitments to supply weapons to Ukraine — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. Western countries are struggling to come through on their pledges to supply arms to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, Ukraine’s Western allies pledged earlier this year to "beef up the war-battered nation’s air-defense systems, but several NATO member countries have yet to make good on the promises. Russia’s arms production often outpaces the speed of military aid deliveries to Kiev, Bloomberg said.

This exacerbates the situation for Ukraine after it lost a "significant swathe of its power-generating capacity," the report said.