WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine will try and expand its hostilities on Russian soil, while the United States has been turning a blind eye to the growing number of Russian civilian casualties and atrocities by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, according to Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

"Now there is talk about expanding the scale of Ukrainian actions on the territory of the Russian Federation. The local (US - TASS) press is discussing Kiev's idea of preparing a certain list of targets in our country, which they propose to strike with long-range missiles, delivered from the US," he said in a comment released on the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel. "At the same time, no one here is embarrassed by the data coming from the Kursk and Belgorod regions about ever-new losses among Russian citizens, houses, hospitals, bridges, destroyed by direct fire - including with the help of American weapons. Officials ignore the obvious facts of atrocities by neo-Nazis: murders, abuse of prisoners and ordinary local residents," Antonov maintained.

The Russian diplomat noted how much cynicism Americans have in promoting democratic values as they also use "double standards." "What wrong was done by the children and teachers in the kindergarten in Belgorod, which was bombed by Ukrainians on September 1?! The kids were denied the right to celebrate the beginning of the school year. Why are they silent here about the destruction of churches?! There was no reaction to the destruction of the temples of the St. Nicholas Monastery," the envoy lamented.