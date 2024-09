MINERALNYE VODY, September 2. /TASS/. A passenger Airbus flying from Moscow to Sochi made a landing at Mineralnye Vody Airport in the Stavropol Region, an airport spokesperson told TASS.

"The plane bound from Moscow to Sochi successfully landed in Mineralnye Vody," the spokesperson said.

No details about why the flight changed its route were given. The spokesperson only said that the passengers left the plane.