MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 350 troops and 14 armored vehicles in the Kursk Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The enemy's total losses since fighting began in the region are more than 8,900 troops.

Over the day, Russian troops repelled six attacks by Ukrainian assault groups towards Borki, Komarovka, Korenevo and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye. The Russian army also thwarted attempted attacks on Olgovka and Kremyanoye.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Northern battlegroup units, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled six attacks by enemy assault groups towards Borki, Komarovka, Korenevo and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye over the past day.

- The Russian military foiled Ukraine’s attempts to attack Olgovka and Kremyanoye.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in 14 settlements of the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- In the last 24 hours, the enemy lost more than 350 servicemen, 14 armored vehicles, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, 12 armored combat vehicles, three artillery pieces, three US-made HIMARS MLRS launchers, a mortar, two Buk-M1 SAM launchers, a mobile Buk-M1 SAM control station, a HIMARS MLRS transport and loading vehicle, a Buk-M1 SAM transport vehicle, a US-made ANT/PQ-50 counter-battery radar and 12 vehicles.

- In total, Ukraine lost more than 8,900 servicemen, 80 tanks, 38 infantry fighting vehicles, 70 armored personnel carriers, 549 armored combat vehicles, 261 vehicles, 65 artillery pieces, 19 multiple rocket launchers, including six HIMARS, two MLRS, seven anti-aircraft missile launchers, two transport and loading vehicles, 14 electronic warfare stations, seven counter-battery radars, an air defense radar, six pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle.

Early voting

- More than 19% of all Kursk Region voters cast their ballots during five days of early voting in the local government elections, the regional election commission reported citing its chairwoman Tatyana Malakhova.

Statements by local authorities

- The situation in the town of Lgov in the Kursk Region remains tense but under control. City officials, law enforcement agencies and public utilities are working hard to maintain some semblance of normalcy in the area, mayor Alexey Klemeshov said on his Telegram channel.