Russian aviation destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in the Kursk border area

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian aviation has destroyed Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the border area of the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of the army Mi-28NM helicopter used aviation means of destruction to hit the accumulation of Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles in the border area of the Kursk Region. The crew used missiles to attack enemy targets previously determined by reconnaissance. After the use of air weapons, the crew returned safely to the launch site.

According to intelligence reports, the Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles were successfully destroyed," the ministry said.