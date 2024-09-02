Putin arrives in Mongolia on official visit

ULAANBAATAR, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Mongolia on an official visit. The Russian leader's plane landed at the Ulaanbaatar airport.

The Russian president's visit will last two days. Bilateral meetings, including with Mongolian leader Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, as well as the signing of a number of documents and laying flowers at the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov are scheduled for the next day, September 3.

At the airport in Ulaanbaatar, Putin was greeted by a guard of honor in national dress. Representatives of the Mongolian leadership met the Russian leader at the gangway.

Traditionally, the Russian president uses an Aurus car with the Russian flag when he travels abroad, and this time too, he left the airport in this car. The motorcade was accompanied by an honorary escort of motorcyclists, as required by protocol.