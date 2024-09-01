{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin-Biden video conference made clear US had no intent to continue dialogue — spokesman

According to Dmitry Peskov, it became clear that there was nothing to talk about with Washington
Russia's Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
© Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The December 7 video conference conversation between Presidents of Russia and the United States was a harsh one, but it made clear that the United States have no intention to continue the dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"That was a harsh conversation on both sides, and uncompromising conversation on both sides," Peskov announced.

He underscored that, "there was a total deficit of readiness to continue the dialogue from the American side." According to the spokesman, it became clear that there was nothing to talk about with Washington.

Putin never rude towards other national leaders, Kremlin spokesman says
It was incomprehensible for the Russian leader when US President Joe Biden called him a "killer," Dmitry Peskov said
Serbia's purchase of fighter jets from France won’t affect ties with Russia — minister
Russia behaves toward Serbia as an equal partner, and Serbs are grateful to it for that, Vulin went on to say
Putin congratulates TASS staff, veterans with agency’s 120th anniversary
The president noted that the history of Russia’s oldest news agency is tied to many key events in the country and the world in the 20th and the 21st century
US can’t intimidate Moscow by brandishing 'nuclear sledgehammer' — Russian intel chief
As Sergey Naryshkin pointed out, "the US wants to show off that very 'nuclear sledgehammer' that US President Harry Truman had sought to intimidate the Soviet Union with in 1945"
Air defense takes down drone heading for Moscow — mayor
First responders are working on site
US, allies discuss reinforcement of air defense, protection of power grid with Ukraine
The participants also discussed the "efforts to generate support for a just and lasting peace based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity"
Russian troops advance toward three localities near Kupyansk — military expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko pointed out that "strategic heights are mostly controlled by Ukrainian troops"
Russia won’t exchange territory after attack on Kursk Region — Lavrov
It is very hard to tell what goal and intent they were pursuing
'The United States of America is our enemy,' says Medvedev
"What I can’t understand is the position of European leaders who are unable to make decisions that benefit Europeans. All of their decisions benefit either certain rival political groups or the Americans," the politician said
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli strike at Nusirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Over 10 people were injured
Russian air defenses eliminate 12 drones over borderline Bryansk Region
No one was injured
Ukrainian lawmaker claims F-16 was lost due to friendly fire — lawmaker
Maryana Bezuglaya criticized the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for falsely describing the incident as "a crash"
Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine before reckless move in Kursk Region, Lavrov says
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Armenia frozen its participation in all CSTO bodies at this stage — Pashinyan
We have frozen our activities in all CSTO bodies and consider this sufficient at this stage, Pashinyan said
No concerns about Mongolia’s participation in International Criminal Court — Kremlin
"We aren’t worried; we maintain a wonderful dialogue with our friends in Mongolia," Dmitry Peskov said
Putin gives Russia’s highest award to Lukashenko on his 70th birthday
The Belarusian leader was awarded "for outstanding achievements in developing the allied relationship and strategic partnership" between Russia and Belarus
US gives Ukraine carte blanche for attacks inside Russia, diplomat says
"Being driven by ambitions of world domination, Washington has been intensifying tensions with Russia as it seeks to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country and it is not looking to avoid escalation, despite statements by a number of high-profile US officials," Maria Zakharova noted
Akhmat commandos liquidate several Polish, German mercenaries in Kursk Region
Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles
Russian Orthodox patriarch blasts Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod as ‘cruel and despicable’
There is no doubt that this is a crime of terrorism. It is directed against innocent people, aims to intimidate our people and bring confusion into society, Patriarch Kirill said
An-2 pilots in serious condition after hard landing in southern Russia
According to health officials, three children were also injured in the accident and taken to the Republican Children's Clinical Hospital
Press review: Kiev sends SOS to NATO and legacy of USSR's first atom bomb test
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 29th
Explosion rocks Diehl Defense explosives plant in Germany — newspaper
According to the report, two people were seriously injured, while the police, firefighters and a rescue helicopter are at the scene
Telegram's staff comprises some 50 employees, mostly Ukrainians — media
It is noted that Durov plays a major role in the company's decision-making, which raises the question of "whether Telegram can exist without Pavel"
EU to train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by end of August — German Defense Ministry
German Defense Ministry Thomas Hitschler added that 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen will complete their training in Germany by the end of the year
Number of people injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod grows to 46
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, that 5 civilians were killed
Kamchatka Governor confirms there were 22 people on board of Missing Mi-8
It was reported earlier that a A Mi-8 helicopter with three crew members and 19 passengers on board disappeared from radars almost immediately after taking off from the Vachkazhets volcano site
Problems with SSJ-100 angle of attack detectors reported one week before crash
It is reported that the values of the other two angles of attack at detectors 2 and 3 and the pitch angle were about 0 degrees
Russia fights for restoration of all rights for its diplomatic property in US — envoy
The precedent created by Washington dismantles the rules of civilized inter-state communication, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said
Crashed Ukrainian F-16 plane possibly taken down by Patriot air defense — NYT
However, malfunction and piloting mistakes also remain a possibility, the newspaper says
Ukraine floods numerous coal mines while retreating to DPR — official
Vladimir Rogov noted that the flooding of the mines poses environmental threats to the region, as well as implies the loss of resources and work opportunities
Russian cosmonaut Gorbunov to go to ISS in September — NASA
NASA said the decision to reduce the mission to two people was made in order to return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from the ISS
Battlegroup East eliminates up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers, Kozak vehicle in 24 hours
In the past 24 hours, the battlegroup also eliminated a Kozak armored vehicle, a Krab artillery
Several Ukrainian drones neutralized over Russia’s Voronezh Region
There have been no injuries or damage
Venezuela stayed almost entirely without power, communication for 12 hours
According to the El Nacional newspapers, the first report of power and communications outages appeared early on Friday
Top Turkish diplomat warns of risks of nuclear war because of Ukraine
Hakan Fidan also stressed that Turkey called for an early ceasefire and the launch of talks on a peaceful solution to the conflict
Press review: EU clamps down on social media and Xi asks US to update relationship status
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 30th
Russia tells Israel that Palestinian issue can’t be resolved by force — Lavrov
When we communicate with our Israeli counterparts, we try to get across the idea that attempts to solve everything by force, without any alternatives, are a dead end, he said
Pavel Durov asked to notify billionaire close to Macron about his detention — AFP
According to the report, Xavier Niel is close to French President Emmanuel Macron
EU's total military aid to Kiev reaches 43.5 billion euros — foreign policy chief
Josep Borrell also emphasized that EU countries should speed up the delivery of military aid to Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces liberate Kirovo settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia’s Air Defense System shot down four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one day
US investors held $30.5 bln in Russian securities at the end of 2023
At the end of 2022, American investors owned $29.907 bln in Russian securities
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian armed forces missile, artillery weapons warehouse
"As a result of the missile strike carried out by the crew of the Iskander-M of the Russian Armed Forces, the warehouse was destroyed," the ministry reported
IDF eliminates over 600 militants in West Bank since October 2023
According to the newspaper Jerusalem Post, about 5,000 people were arrested during these raids, including approximately 2,000 identified as Hamas members
Lifespan-boosting cancer vaccine developed in Russia
Novosibirsk scientists passed clinical tests, reported to increase patient lifespan more than twofold
Death of F-16 pilot 'significant blow' for Ukraine — newspaper
It is also emphasized that it was Mes who played a major role in lobbying for the delivery of fighter jets to Kiev and convincing Western politicians and media of the need for such a step
Lavrov to head Russian delegation to 79th UN General Assembly in September
Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to approve the composition of advisers, experts, and technical personnel who will accompany the delegation to the UN General Assembly
Zelensky criticized for Ukrainian military failures due to attack on Kursk — FT
It is reported that Ukrainian military analysts branded the situation near Krasnoarmeysk as "chaos" and the Ukrainian army’s "complete defensive failure," pinning the blame on the military leadership
Turkey ready to discuss pulling troop from Syria, but terms not yet agreed — Lavrov
He said that according to the Syrian government a clear decision about the process for the eventual withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria is necessary for the normalization of relations with Istanbul
Brazil Supreme Court rules to immediately suspend X social media platform
According to the report, the court ruling was issued after X owner Elon Musk refused to appoint its legal representative in Brazil
What is known about the missing helicopter in Kamchatka
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
US on fast track to bankruptcy — Musk
"Government overspending is what causes inflation," the businessman said
Russian Tsar’s daughter might have escaped 1918 execution
Leading Russian historian says there is evidence that Grad Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna might have escaped execution in 1918, lived up to 83 years and died in the US under the surname of Manahan
Russia calls on international structures to condemn terrorist attack on Russia’s Belgorod
The ministry also called the shelling of Russia’s Belgorod and the Belgorod region with cluster munitions of the Czech Vampire MLRS a terrorist attack and a pre-planned and of intimidation
Ukrainian Armed Forces loses up to 400 servicemen in Kursk direction
Units of Russia’s North battlegroup repelled six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, the ministry reported
Lavrov criticizes Borrell’s stance on Ukraine settlement as ‘incompetence or madness’
I thought they were educated at least, that they had an understanding of how to make policy based on reality
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Taliban logistics chief: Afghanistan needs Russian air defense equipment
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Yerevan does not intend to return the territories ‘occupied’ by Baku by military means
Pashinyan noted that direct talks with Azerbaijan are yielding positive results
US eliminates two Houthi drones in Yemen
According to CENTCOM, "these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region"
Russia didn’t arrest Durov even though it had issues with him — Kremlin
Zarubin asked Peskov whether the Kremlin had anything to say to European politicians, who would likely react harshly if Durov were ever arrested in Russia
FACTBOX: A history of TASS
Umerov, Yermak report to Pentagon chief on situation at front
Earlier, it was reported that at a meeting with colleagues from European Union countries in Brussels, he advocated the participation of European countries in providing air defense for western Ukraine
An-2 aircraft makes hard landing in North Ossetia during training flight
According to the statement, there were no casualties in the incident
Durov detained in France over his refusal to 'censor truth,' Tucker Carlson believes
"Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," the journalist said
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Mercenary activities and Ukraine’s losses: What is known about situation in Kursk Region
The enemy has lost more than 7,800 troops since fighting began in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Putin never rude towards other national leaders, Kremlin spokesman says
It was incomprehensible for the Russian leader when US President Joe Biden called him a "killer," Dmitry Peskov said
Nine drones taken down on approaches to Moscow — mayor
Earlier, the mayor reported five UAVs shot down in various parts of the Moscow Region
US denies permission to assess state of seized Russian diplomatic property — envoy
The issue of the return of diplomatic property is constantly raised at all levels during contacts with representatives of the White House and the State Department, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Russia says its forces destroy Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region
The ministry also published footage of an artillery strike by the battlegroup North on Ukrainian infantry positions near the border in the Kursk Region
Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian Humvee armored vehicle in Kursk Region
The Defense Ministry also published footage of the destruction of the armored vehicle
Biden administration not interested in resolving Ukraine conflict — economist
The true causes of the Ukrainian conflict have never been explained to US citizens, Professor Jeffrey Sachs said
Ukraine uses highways to receive F-16s — media
French General Michel Yakovleff, who came on air as an expert, said that NATO had previously resorted to similar methods in other countries
Five drones heading toward Moscow taken down — mayor
All services are working on site
Ukrainian old-time generals leading country to defeat — lawmaker
"Generals who have been holding their posts since Yanukovich’s time continue following old-time-schemes and are fostering disciples of the same sort," Maryana Bezuglaya said
Prime Minister Mishustin congratulates TASS with 120th anniversary
The Russian Prime Minister pointed out that TASS is Russia’s oldest news agency, it unites divisions and bureaus in numerous regions of Russia and in 54 countries
Dutch expert says his country’s stance on F-16 fighters for Kiev is ‘dangerous and stupid’
Joost Niemoller also reminded that the Netherlands were training Ukrainian pilots to operate these aircraft
Russian mission to UN points to massive defections from Ukrainian army
Dmitry Polyansky noted that after last year’s failed offensive attempt, the Kiev regime "lost all of its weapons and is now fully dependent on Western handouts"
Firefighters dispatched after fire reported at Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya
The fire was assigned the 5th difficulty rank, emergency services said
Russian troops in Kherson area testing new Siberia drone model
The Siberia drone has been engineered by domestic specialists and is capable of lifting two 82mm mines
Three drones attempt to attack power plant in Moscow Region
There have been no casualties or damage
Ukraine pulls servicemen, equipment to Kupyansk section of front — administration
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that the Russian military had liberated Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours
Russia delivers 15 precision strikes at key Ukrainian energy sites, airfields over week
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 16,910 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Gaza talks participants reach agreements in principle — Biden
US President said he was "still optimistic" and that "people are continuing to meet"
Snap parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan
For the first time ever, the vote will also take place in Karabakh and East Zangezur
Kremlin spokesman says terrorists use cars, but carmakers not blamed like Telegram app
He made the comment in relation to the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France, in an interview with All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company journalist Pavel Zarubin
Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange gifts
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the North Korean leader received a new Aurus luxury vehicle and a tea set, while the Russian president was gifted several pieces of art depicting his likeness
Two Ka-32 helicopters used to extinguish fire on Berezhkovskaya Embankment in Moscow
Emergency services told TASS that water has already been dropped on the burning building four times
Suspect in Nord Stream sabotage case fled from Poland in Ukrainian embassy car — media
According to the magazine, after committing the act of sabotage, the suspect made several trips to Germany, the last time just a few days before the German authorities issued an arrest warrant for him
Putin personally controls social issues in regions with difficult situation — Kremlin
In areas with difficult situation, the president keeps all issues related to social security under his personal control
Mi-8 helicopter missing in Kamchatka crashed, fragments discovered from air
Bodies of 17 people had been found already, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said
Decision to buy Rafale fighters is Serbia’s free choice — Kremlin
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic announced acquisition of 12 new Rafale fighter jets from France to the amount of 2.7 bln euro the day before
Russian Armed Forces thwart two more Ukraine’s attacks in Kursk region
Russia’s army aviation has defeated six brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region and hit reserves in the Sumy region
FSB nabs two Colombian citizens who fought as mercenaries on Ukraine’s side
"During the search, FSB operatives found and seized from the suspects the documents confirming their unlawful activity," the security service said
Bombs with power of 13 kilos of trotyle found in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria
An active accomplice of bandits was detained in the search operation and gave confessing testimony
Without exhumation of Volhynia victims Poland will not support Kiev's EU bid — minister
Wladislaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that he was speaking not as a member of his country’s government, but as a politician who heads the Polish Peasant Party
Ukrainian army’s foreign mercenaries rape civilians in Kursk Region — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, Ukrainian forces are essentially "a motley crew" that skirts international humanitarian law, allowing themselves "to shoot people in the back, take no prisoners and spare no one"
