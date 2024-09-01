Putin-Biden video conference made clear US had no intent to continue dialogue — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The December 7 video conference conversation between Presidents of Russia and the United States was a harsh one, but it made clear that the United States have no intention to continue the dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"That was a harsh conversation on both sides, and uncompromising conversation on both sides," Peskov announced.

He underscored that, "there was a total deficit of readiness to continue the dialogue from the American side." According to the spokesman, it became clear that there was nothing to talk about with Washington.