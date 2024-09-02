Putin calls lithium mining strategically important for import substitution

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Siberian region of Tuva ranks first in lithium reserves, the production of which is a strategically important task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the region.

"Tuva has a rich mineral resource base. Here <...> is one of the largest lithium deposits in Russia," Putin said.

He noted that this metal is in demand in the production of batteries, electronics, and components.

"Tuva ranks first in our country in lithium reserves, which is almost 30%. The production of this metal is, without exaggeration, a strategically important task, the solution of which largely determines the effectiveness of our import substitution programs and ensuring the technological independence of the country," the president stressed.

He asked the meeting participants to report on the prospects for the development of the republic's key deposits and on the problems that require support from the federal center.