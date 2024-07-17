West intent on pushing Zelensky’s ultimatum through at any cost — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. The collective West has "set a course for pushing through at any cost" Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s ultimatums, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They have set a course for pushing the so-called Zelensky plan, which has a clear-cut form of an ultimatum, through at any cost," the foreign minister said at a press conference in the United Nations after participating in its Security Council meetings as chairman.

Lavrov recalled that after the conference in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, Zelensky announced " a first leap towards the peace summit" and the consequent requirement to "draft a document that will be put on the table in front of Russia so that a variety of powerful countries could try to put an end to this war."

"It is hard to comprehend what this means but one thing is clear, which is ‘the Zelensky formula,’ which everyone has known perfectly well and for a long time as inadmissible, is still at the heart of all these efforts," Lavrov concluded.