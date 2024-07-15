Envoy says West makes preparations at OPCW to accuse Russia of using chemical weapons

THE HAGUE, July 15. /TASS/. The West is working with the OPCW technical secretariat to accuse Russia of using chemical weapons, said Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia's envoy to the organization.

"They are working and will continue to work," the diplomat, who also serves as Russian ambassador to the Netherlands, told reporters. "We are countering this in every possible way and are trying to show the groundless nature of all these efforts by using concrete facts."

"So far there are no steps that would indicate that the process of initiating against Russia the mechanisms that were once applied to Syria (stripping it of certain rights - TASS) has begun," the diplomat continued. "But we see that public opinion is being prepared for a possibility that certain provocations could be organized and charges could be brought against us."

"But I dare to assure you that we are not sitting idly and are also preparing," Tarabrin stated.