MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is unlikely to admit that Ukraine’s actions create nuclear safety risks during the planned visit of its Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to the Kursk nuclear power plant, a member of the Zaporozhye Region’s legislature, Renat Karchaa, told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"The IAEA is an institution of the United Nations, which is now dominated by countries that are unfriendly to us, first and foremost the United States. It’s hard to imagine that the IAEA can resist this trend, this objective status quo," Karchaa said.

He said that every time when nuclear risks emerge, the IAEA expresses its "serious concerns," but stops short of naming the culprits.

"The Kiev regime is the only threat to nuclear safety, be it the Zaporozhye NPP or the Kursk NPP," Karchaa added. "I’m more than 100% sure that Grossi’s visit will confirm that extensive, unconditional and highly professional measures to ensure nuclear safety [are being taken at the Kursk nuclear power plant]."

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Ukrainian troops attempted to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant and that the IAEA has been notified and promised to come over and assess the situation.

On Wednesday evening, Grossi told The Financial Times that, during the visit, he intends to meet with the power plant management and determine if the station was attacked. According to Russian Permanent Representative to international organization in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, Grossi’s visit to the power plant may take place in the beginning of the next week.