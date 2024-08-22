Net profits of Russian banks soaring by 36% in July — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Net profits of Russian banks surge by 36% monthly in July to 306 bln rubles ($3.3 bln), the Central Bank reports.

"Actual profits of the sector (less about 44 bln rubles ($481.3 mln) received from Russian subsidiary banks) stood at 306 bln rubles. This is 81 bln rubles ($885.8 mln) or 36% higher than the June result (225 bln rubles ($2.5 bln), with the adjustment for redistribution of earnings within the banking group totaling about 120 bln rubles ($1.3 bln)," the Bank of Russia said.

The number of profitable banks increased to 250 and their share of the total number of banks was 79% in July. The total share of profitable banks in sector assets remains 98% from the year start.