Russia doing best to maintain serviceability of SuperJet fleet — Rostec CEO

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is doing everything to maintain the airworthiness of the current fleet of SuperJet aircraft in domestic airlines, CEO of state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov told TASS.

"We are doing everything to maintain the serviceability of the current Super Jet fleet. In particular, we have mastered the maintenance of about 200 components, including the modular maintenance of the electronic control unit of the SaM146 engine," he said.

Chemezov added that domestic enterprises have designed its counterparts of spark plugs and filters for the aircraft. The flight regularity of SSJ-100 in Russian airlines remains at a high level - about 98%, Chemezov said.