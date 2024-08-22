Russian stock market indices falling on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the declining trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.53% to 2,725.75 points. The RTS Index dropped by 1.1% to 940.61 points. The yuan tumbled 0.25% to 11.84 rubles.

The market situation worsened. Oil prices retreated below $77 per barrel. The ruble starts strengthening. The strained geopolitical situation continues exerting pressure on the sentiment, Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The international background was relatively calm. "The minutes of the Fed latest meeting were released the day before. The document dispels doubts in respect of monetary policy softening in September. US stock indices responded by growth," the expert noted.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global believes that the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,700 - 2,800 points tomorrow.

Norilsk Nickel will post financial results for the first half of 2024 tomorrow.