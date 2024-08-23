Moscow, Washington ‘doomed to interact’ — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia and the United States "are doomed to interact," but the time to rebuild relations is yet to come, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told the Big Game TV show on Russia’s Channel One.

"We are doomed to share the same planet and we are doomed to interact," he said. "I would not say that we are doomed for long years of conflict."

At this point, the ambassador sees "only a potential opportunity" to gather together some elements from which relations may be rebuilt at some point in the future. "So far, the time has not yet come," Antonov said.