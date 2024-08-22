Russian forces break through Ukrainian defenses near Kupyansk — military expert

LUGANSK, August 22. /TASS/. Russian units have broken through the Ukrainian line of defense near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region.

Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that the adversary is trying to stabilize the frontline but lacks sufficient troops and hardware.

"During active combat, our troops managed to break through the Ukrainian militants’ line of defense. <…> This has significantly worsened the situation for Ukrainian units in the vicinity of the village of Peschanoye. At this time, the Ukrainian command is trying to stabilize the frontline but the shortage of forces and means adversely affects the situation," he said.