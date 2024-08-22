FACTBOX: Gas explosion in apartment building in Perm Region

PERM, August 22. /TASS/. A gas-air mixture explosion occurred on Thursday morning in an apartment building in the town of Kizel in the Perm Region, governor Dmitry Makhonin said on his Telegram channel.

The explosion has injured some people. Emergency response services are working at the site.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the emergency

- A gas-air mixture explosion occurred in the city of Kizel in an apartment building on Lenin Street.

- The ceiling between the third and fourth floors collapsed.

- 16 people were evacuated from the building.

- Emergency response services are on site.

Casualties

- The explosion caused numerous injuries. The wounded are receiving medical assistance.

- Firefighters rescued a man from under the rubble. Two children were taken out of an adjacent apartment, the regional Emergencies Ministry said.

- The injured man was hospitalized.

The authorities' reaction

- Head of the district Andrey Rodygin is present at the site of the emergency.

- Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Perm Region Alexander Borisov and Head of the State Fire Service Alexander Ivanov are on their way to Kizel.