US may announce new military aid package for Ukraine worth $125mln — AP

NEW YORK, August 23. /TASS/. Washington may make an announcement on a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $125 million on Friday, the Associated Press news agency reported citing anonymous sources.

According to the report, the package may include air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelin anti-tank weapons, counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems and equipment, as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery shells.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House John Kirby said on August 15 that Washington was planning to provide an additional military aid package to Ukraine "in coming weeks."

Prior to that, the Politico newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the US is open to providing Ukraine with the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), although no final decision has yet been made. The White House, the Department of State and the Department of Defense left TASS requests for a comment on the matter unanswered.