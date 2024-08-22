Challenger, Leopard tanks tarnished their reputation in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The British Challenger and German Leopard tanks have tarnished their reputation in the special military operation area in Ukraine and foreign customers see that the Russian T-90M Proryv tank is superior, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS on Thursday.

"For example, the British Challenger has discredited itself in the zone of the special military operation, like the German Leopard. Even Abrams tanks with all their objective faults will have an advantage over Challengers. Meanwhile, our Proryv tank is a head above both the British and American tanks, and foreign customers understand this well," the Rostec head said.

The T-90M Proryv is the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping its advantages of exceptional reliability and minimal maintenance in operation.