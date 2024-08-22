US could have easily stopped Kiev’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Washington could have easily put an end to Ukraine’s actions in Russia’s borderline region of Kursk if it really wanted to, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Channel One.

When asked whether there were reasons to believe that the US were informed about Ukraine’s plans beforehand, the diplomat said he was "firmly convinced" that Kiev seeks prior approval from the US for all of its actions.

"So my answer is clear: the Americans knew everything, <…> and nothing happens without their knowledge," the ambassador said.