MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. There are no doubts that neo-Nazi groups that attacked Russia’s borderline region of Kursk will be eliminated, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Russia’s Channel One.

The diplomat said the subject was raised during Russian diplomats’ recent meetings with compatriots in Salt Lake City and Chicago.

"No one doubts that they will be eliminated. Not pushed back, but eliminated," the ambassador said. "But the fact that Russia has not yet eliminated all threats to its security testifies to the need to strengthen our army and fleet."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a commentary for the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the Rossiya-1 TV channel that the Kiev regime would not have dared to attack the Kursk region if it had not been ordered to do so by the United States.