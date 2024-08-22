IAEA receives Russia’s notification about drone fragments found at Kursk NPP

VIENNA, August 22. /TASS/. Russia notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the drone fragments, discovered at the Kursk nuclear power plant, the agency said in its press release.

"The drone fragments were reported to have been located roughly 100 metres from the plant’s spent fuel nuclear storage facility. The IAEA was informed that the drone was suppressed in the early morning of 22 August," the agency said.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi pointed out the nuclear security risks at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant amid the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk Region in the statement, published on the IAEA’s website.

"Military activity in the vicinity of a nuclear power plant is a serious risk to nuclear safety and security. My visit to KNPP next week will provide us with timely access to independently assess the situation," Grossi said.

He pointed out that, during the visit, which will take place next week, he will "discuss modalities for further activities as may be needed to evaluate the nuclear safety and security conditions of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant."

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Ukrainian troops attempted to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant and that the IAEA has been notified and promised to come over and assess the situation.

On Wednesday evening, Grossi told The Financial Times that, during the visit, he intends to meet with the power plant management and determine if the station was attacked. According to Russian Permanent Representative to international organization in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, Grossi’s visit to the power plant may take place in the beginning of the next week.