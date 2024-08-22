One crew member of sunken ferry remains unaccounted for in Port Kavkaz — rescuers

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A crew member remains unaccounted for following Thursday’s ferry incident in south Russia’s Port Kavkaz, the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"According to verified reports, one person remains unaccounted for. The search effort continues," the ministry said.

At 4:30 p.m., Ukraine attacked a railroad ferry that had 30 tank-cars with fuel onboard and was moored in Port Kavkaz, according to the head of the Temryuksky District, Fyodor Babenkov. The Krasnodar Region Task Force said the attack caused a fire, and efforts to put it out involved a firefighting train, other equipment and 101 people. Later, it was reported that the sustained damage caused the ferry to sink in the port. Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said 17 members of the ferry’s crew were rescued.