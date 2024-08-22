Pentagon sees use of US weapons to strike inside Kursk Region as in line with policy

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. The use of American weapons to strike inside Russia’s Kursk Region is in line with the US policy, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

"Our policy does allow for Ukraine to conduct counter fires, to defend itself from Russian attacks coming over that border region," she said in comments on the employment of US-provided weapons by Ukrainian forces during their incursion into the region.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. According to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, about 115,000 people have been resettled from dangerous areas near the border. Kursk Region Interim Governor Alexey Smirnov said that more than 133,000 people had left their homes along the border in the Kursk Region. Temporary accommodation centers for Kursk Region residents that had to leave their homes have been opened in 29 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks since the start of fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations is ongoing.