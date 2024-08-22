Ukrainian forces attack 8 settlements in Belgorod Region, no one injured

BELGOROD, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked eight settlements of the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region settlements. According to the preliminary information, no one was injured," he said.

According to the governor, two private households and an infrastructure object were damaged in the Shebekino city district.

In the Borisovsky district, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked two private households, which burned to the ground. Three settlements were attacked in the Grayvoronovsky city district.

A house-to-house inspection will commence during daylight, the governor said.