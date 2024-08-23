South Africa works to increase its exports to Russia — embassy

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The South African Republic is interested in increasing the exports of its fruits and wines to Russian regions and is taking active efforts for the purpose, Russia’s Izvestia daily learned from the South African embassy in Moscow.

"Moscow and St. Petersburg are traditional destinations for our products, including fruits and wine. Now, we are working with partners in Russia to increase exports to regions. For example, we have honorary consulates in [the Urals city of] Yekaterinburg and [the Far Eastern city of] Vladivostok. These regions cooperate very closely with the embassy of South Africa," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy said that it viewed better trade cooperation between Russia and South Africa as a priority for its work in Moscow.

"Our countries are already having a very high level of political relations with decades-long history, but our trade relations and our commercial indicators are not where we would like them to be. Both sides are working <…> to boost trade between our countries," South African diplomats added.