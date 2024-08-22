Iran wants tensions with US and Europe to ease, sanctions removed — foreign minister

TOKYO, August 22. /TASS/. Iran is seeking to reduce tensions in relations with the US and European countries, but expects them to lift sanctions and restore the nuclear deal, Iran’s new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"In my speech before parliament, I emphasized that it is crucial to have the sanctions lifted, especially unilateral ones, through serious, focused and time-bound talks, while respecting the country's fundamental principles," he said in an interview with the Kyodo news agency.

This is the first time the new Iranian foreign minister has spoken to a foreign news outlet since he was officially appointed to the post following the parliament’s endorsement on August 21.

According to the diplomat, the Foreign Ministry under his leadership will seek to reduce tensions with Washington and restore ties with Europe, but only if they abandon the "hostile approach" in their engagement with Tehran, seek to renew the nuclear deal and lift sanctions.

Araghchi was ambassador to Japan from 2008 to 2011. In the interview, he also stated he was looking forward to building Tehran's ties with Tokyo.