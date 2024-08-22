Russian Prosecutor General's Office adds Ukrainian Nazi Hunka on international wanted list

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian Nazi Yaroslav Hunka has been put on an international wanted list, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office told TASS.

"Ukrainian Nazi Hunka has been put on an international wanted list," the agency said.

Last year, 99-year-old Hunka was invited to speak at a session of the Canadian Parliament. "In December 2023, a request was sent to the Canadian authorities for the extradition of the former SS fighter who participated in the murder of at least 500 peaceful Soviet citizens, but the competent foreign authorities refused to extradite him, violating the principle of inevitability of punishment," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"Despite the reluctance of some countries to fight Nazism, the Prosecutor General's Office managed to obtain a positive decision to include Hunka in the Interpol database," the agency said. If his whereabouts are established on the territory of other foreign countries, the Russian supervisory body will send a request for his extradition.

Last October, Hunka was put on the wanted list by the Russian Interior Ministry, and the Russian Investigative Committee charged him in absentia with genocide against civilians in Ukraine during the Great Patriotic War. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Central Archive and the Russian State Archive provided the investigation with documentary evidence about the places of deployment, the conduct of combat operations by the Nazi 14th SS Volunteer Division "Galicia", in which Hunka served. According to the department, in April 1943 Hitler formed the unit, which recruited Ukrainian volunteers, and Hunka, born on April 13, 1925 in the Polish village of Ulman, joined this Nazi unit.