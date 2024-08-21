Armenia tries to blame Russia for its own mistakes — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Yerevan's reaction to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement on the fulfillment of the trilateral agreements shows that Armenia is trying to blame Russia for its own mistakes and strategic miscalculations, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Earlier, Lavrov emphasized that it is "difficult for Russia to understand" Yerevan's sabotage of the agreement on communications through the Syunik Region, calling the main goal "the speedy conclusion of a peace treaty and the unblocking of communications." In response, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that such statements "call into question Russia's constructive involvement in the process of settling relations between Yerevan and Baku."

"We have seen this reaction of the Armenian Foreign Ministry to the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This is yet another example of official Yerevan's line of blaming others for its own mistakes, for its own strategic miscalculations on others. In particular, in this case, Russia," the diplomat pointed out.

Zakharova noted that Yerevan, sabotaging the trilateral agreements, "once again acts at the behest of the West." According to her, Armenia thus misses the opportunity not only to establish transport communication for the benefit of its own economy, but also to contribute to the normalization of the situation in the region.

"We call on the authorities in Yerevan not to allow the West to derail years of efforts to establish sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region. <...> This is especially relevant given the obsession of the US and the EU with the idea of squeezing Russia out of the South Caucasus and driving a wedge into our relations with Armenia and other countries of the region," the spokeswoman concluded.