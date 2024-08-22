Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian troops by glide bombs in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A Russian Su-34 frontline bomber delivered a strike by glide bombs at massed Ukrainian troops in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The crew of a Su-34 multirole aircraft of the Aerospace Forces delivered an overnight strike at massed Ukrainian manpower and armor in the borderline Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Su-34 bomber delivered the strike at reconnoitered fortified enemy targets by upgraded air bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module, it specified.

After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance that the strike had destroyed a temporary deployment site of Ukrainian troops and enemy armor, the bomber safely returned to its airfield, the ministry reported.