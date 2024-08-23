Trump’s hope of getting on well with Russia achievable — adviser

CHICAGO /Illinois/, August 23. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s intention of getting along well with Russia is achievable, his senior campaign adviser Brian Hughes has told reporters.

"The best way of determining if something is achievable is to look at the recent history of has it been done," he said, answering to a question from TASS.

"When you look at the relationships that President Trump had with the leaders in Russia, North Korea, and even sort of the tough relationship he enforced on some of the leadership in the Middle East, his history says it's achievable to use those relationships and America's strength for peace and stability. So if it's been achievable in the past, I believe he can achieve it again," Hughes added.

Trump has repeatedly announced his readiness to "get on well" with Russia. Earlier this month he said that he hoped to get on well with Russian President Vladimir Putin again if he wins the upcoming presidential election, but did not specify what exactly he meant by that. In Hughes’ opinion, Trump means that he was ready to engage in a dialogue aimed at maintaining peace and stability.