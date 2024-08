KURSK, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Lgov in Russia’s Kursk Region with cluster munitions, city Mayor Alexey Klemeshov said.

"Cluster munitions landed in the area of the fruit farm. Information on casualties and damage is being verified," he wrote on his VK social media account.

The mayor reminded residents not to approach debris and suspicious objects.

"To all who left the city, I do not recommend returning until the situation stabilizes," the official said.