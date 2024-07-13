Russia to respond to deployment of US long-range missiles in Europe — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia has sufficient capabilities to respond in kind to the deployment of US long-range missiles in Europe, although potential victims in such a case will be European capitals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course," he said in response to VGTRK television host Pavel Zarubin’s question about whether Russia would respond.

"There has always been a paradoxical situation: the United States has deployed a variety of missiles of different ranges in Europe, which are traditionally aimed at our country. Accordingly, our country designated European locations as targets for our missiles," he said.

Peskov explained that the paradox is that the United States keeps making money, while Europe in "in the crosshairs of missiles."

"Our country is in the crosshairs of US missiles stationed in Europe. We have already experienced this before. It has happened before. We have enough capabilities to deter those missiles. However, the potential victims are the capitals of those countries," the Kremlin spokesman warned.