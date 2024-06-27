Congolese president thanks Russia for its role in Africa’s decolonization struggle

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. African countries are grateful to Russia for helping them shed the shackles of their colonial past, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said at talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Your country maintains relations not only with the Republic of the Congo, but also with other African countries. Thanks to this, a period of recovery began there, African peoples have learned the power of resistance in the fight against colonization for their liberation. They are grateful to you for this," he said.

This struggle "continues in various forms and modalities because African peoples are still struggling for effective development," the Congolese president added.

The two presidents are holding talks in the Kremlin. They are expected to discuss prospects for the development of Russian-Congolese relations on various tracks, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda.

Sassou Nguesso arrived in Russia on June 25, welcomed in Moscow by a guard of honor at the airstair.