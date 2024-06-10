Russian troops liberate Staromayorskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops inflict 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops inflicted roughly 255 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 42nd mechanized, 3rd tank, 113th and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Vesyoloye, Goptovka, Radyanskoye and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region. They repulsed seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault and 36th marine infantry brigades and 416th rifle battalion," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 255 personnel, nine motor vehicles, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and two counterbattery radar stations, it specified.

Russian troops take better positions in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops gained better ground and inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 77th airmobile, 14th, 43rd, 54th, 63rd and 116th mechanized, 12th special operations and 18th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Berestovoye, Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost as many as 570 personnel and four motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer, it specified.

Ukrainian army loses 430 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 430 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile, 78th air assault, 24th, 28th, 41st and 54th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Dyleyevka, Verkhnekamenka, Katerinovka, Kurakhovo, Dzerzhinsk and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 430 personnel and seven motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

"In addition, they destroyed a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Russian troops repel five Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops gained better positions and repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units took more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 71st infantry, 115th mechanized, 25th airborne and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Kalinovo, Karlovka and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry, 24th, 47th and 110th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 345 personnel and four armored combat vehicles, among them two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, three 152mm Msta-B howitzers, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and four 122mm D-30 howitzers of the Ukrainian army in the Avdeyevka direction during the last 24-hour period, the ministry reported.

Kiev loses 140 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 140 troops in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup East units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 72nd mechanized, 123rd and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka, Vodyanoye, Neskuchnoye, Urozhainoye and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 140 personnel, two motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault, 35th marine infantry and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Mirnoye and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region and Osokorovka and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 personnel, two pickup trucks, a 152mm Giatsint-B artillery gun and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops strike mercenaries’ deployment sites in Ukraine operation

Russian troops struck a Ukrainian aviation brigade's command post, an artillery depot and foreign mercenaries’ deployment sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Ukrainian tactical aviation brigade’s command post and a field artillery depot and struck foreign mercenaries’ temporary deployment sites, massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane, 51 UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and destroyed a Neptune anti-ship missile, two HARM anti-radar missiles and 51 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted a Neptune anti-ship missile, two US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, four French-made Hammer and US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS rockets and Uragan rockets and 51 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 611 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 25,514 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,308 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,331 multiple rocket launchers, 10,302 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,413 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.