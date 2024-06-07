Almost all BRICS leaders confirm participation in Kazan summit, Lavrov says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Almost all leaders of BRICS countries have confirmed their participation in the group’s summit set to take place in the Russian city of Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In response to a TASS question about which leaders confirmed plans to take part in the summit, Lavrov said that Moscow had received confirmations "from almost everywhere."

Russia took over the year-long presidency of the BRICS group on January 1, 2024. Over 250 events are expected to be held as part of Moscow’s BRICS Presidency, which will culminate in the group’s summit in Kazan in October.

