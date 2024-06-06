Russia plans to organize another intra-Palestinian meeting — deputy foreign minister

N'DJAMENA /Chad/, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow plans to organize another meeting that will bring together members of all Palestinian political forces, because the previous event of this kind was a success, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters.

"Of course, there are [such plans]," the senior Russian diplomat said, answering to a reporter’s question.

He described the previous meeting as "a historic breakthrough," because the delegates "signed a joint consensus declaration for the first time.".