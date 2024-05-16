Russia, China plan to deepen energy cooperation — Putin

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing plan to deepen energy cooperation, both on hydrocarbons and in the peaceful atom area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Naturally, the talks focused in detail on the issue of energy cooperation, which is developing fast. This is a priority area for us. We have specific plans to deepen work in the area of energy cooperation. Sino-Russian interaction in the energy sector is not limited only to hydrocarbons, cooperation in the peaceful atom is also intensifying," he told reporters following the talks between Russia and China.

Russian state corporation Rosatom is building Russia-designed power units at the Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants in China, Putin noted. Their commissioning would contribute greatly to buttressing the Chinese economy, helping provide cheap and clean energy to Chinese enterprises and households, he stressed.

Russia and China have also created a fast neutron-based experimental unit and the construction of a new demonstrative fast reactor is underway, the president added.

Additionally, in coordination with Chinese partners, a NICA accelerator complex is being built at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in the Moscow Region’s city of Dubna, he said. "Experiments and tests on that collider will allow implementing groundbreaking megascience projects, whose scale is beyond what any country in the world can manage alone," Putin concluded.