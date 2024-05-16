Putin says he is in constant contact with Xi Jinping

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are in constant contact and have all key issues of bilateral relations under control.

"We are in constant contact. In addition to regular bilateral summits, we meet on the sidelines of multilateral events, communicate by phone, which allows us to discuss all, even the most difficult problems, to keep personal control over all pressing issues on the Russian-Chinese and international agenda," Putin told reporters after the Russian-Chinese talks.

The Russian president also recalled that his state visit to China is taking place in the year of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. "Our country was the first to recognize the People's Republic of China on October 2, 1949, literally the day after its proclamation. It provided large-scale assistance at the initial stage of the formation of its political system, state institutions and economy," he emphasized.

Putin pointed out that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing continues to strengthen and develop. "Together we have accumulated useful experience of a multifaceted, mutually beneficial partnership. Our common baggage includes significant achievements in various areas," he said.