Top Russian diplomat to visit Astana on May 20-21 for SCO Foreign Ministers Council

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Astana on May 20-21, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On May 20-21, the head of the Russian foreign policy agency will participate in a session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states," she said.

Zakharova noted that the top diplomats "will discuss the current state and prospects of the organization’s further development as well as the pressing issues of the international and regional agenda."

She added that Lavrov will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.