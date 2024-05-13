New Russian government skews younger, average age drops by over two years

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The average age of the members of the new Russian government to be formed in the parliament will be 53, 2.1 years younger than the previous cabinet at the time of its resignation, TASS calculations reveal.

The gender ratio in the cabinet remains the same, with 3 women to 28 men. Although Oksana Lut has been proposed for the post of Agriculture Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko is leaving the government. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova will retain their posts.

The decrease in the average age of government members is due to the significant number of younger leaders who have joined the cabinet. In particular, the proposed Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov is 18 years younger than Denis Manturov (37 vs. 55), the candidate for the post of Transport Minister Roman Starovoit is also 18 years younger than his predecessor Vitaly Savelyev (52 vs. 70), and the potential Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev is 10 years younger than the last head of the ministry Nikolay Shulginov (62 vs. 72).

Compared to 2020, when the last cabinet was formed, the average age has increased slightly, from 52 to 53 years, but this is due to the fact that many ministers have kept their positions in the government and have become four years older.

The number of officials 45 and younger in the new cabinet has increased to eleven (seven in the outgoing cabinet), while in the government appointed in 2020 there were only 10 such officials.

The youngest minister in the new cabinet may be the potential Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, and the oldest may be 74-year-old Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He can also be considered the longest-serving member of the government as he has been in charge of Russia's foreign policy for more than 20 years. Former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who has been in the government since 1994, is the "grizzled veteran" in the Cabinet of Ministers, but in 2012 he spent some time as governor of the Moscow Region without holding a ministerial post.