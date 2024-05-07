Russia to join ranks of 25 leading countries by robot density — decree

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia should join ranks of leading countries of the world by robot density, President Vladimir Putin said in the decree on national development goals by 2030.

According to the document, it is required to ensure that "the Russian Federation join ranks of 25 leading countries of the world by the robot density indicator by 2030."

The head of state separately highlighted the task of increasing labor productivity. It is necessary "to establish by 2030 the efficient system of training, professional retraining and qualification upgrade for priority branches of the economy on the basis of the forecast of the demand for them," the decree reads.