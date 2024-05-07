Putin instructs government to reduce poverty in Russia below 7% by 2030 — decree

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The poverty rate in Russia should decrease below 7% by 2030 and below 5% by 2036, according to the new May decree by President Vladimir Putin.

"To reduce poverty rate below 7% by 2030 and below 5% by 2036, including the poverty level of large families to 12% by 2030 and to 8% by 2036," the document states.

Such target indicators will define the implementation of the national goal "Preserving the population, strengthening the health and improving the well-being of people, supporting the family."