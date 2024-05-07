Putin sets task to ensure 25% growth of agricultural production by 2030 compared to 2021

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the task to increase the volume of agricultural production by at least 25% by 2030 compared to 2021, according to a decree that sets national development goals for 2030 and 2036.

"To increase by 2030 the volume of agricultural production by at least 25% compared to the level of 2021," the document says.

Among the target indicators and tasks, the implementation of which defines the achievement of the national goal "Sustainable and dynamic economy," the document mentions an increase in exports of agricultural products by at least 1.5 times by 2030 compared to 2021.