Moscow to respond to 13th package of EU sanctions — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia will take decisions to minimize the effect of the 13th package of EU sanctions as well as retaliation measures if the European Union adopts the package, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"Of course, this all will be thoroughly analyzed, with respective decisions taken, which will suggest, first, measures to minimize the effect of those sanctions, and second, retaliation measures that we will consider necessary," he said.

Bloomberg said earlier citing EU documents that the European Union suggested introducing within the 13th package of anti-Russia sanctions restrictions against 55 companies and 60 individuals alleged to be related to manufacturing and supplies of weapons, technologies and electronics.