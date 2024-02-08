Helsinki extends closure of checkpoints on Finnish border with Russia until April 14

HELSINKI, February 8. /TASS/. The Finnish government has decided to keep all checkpoints on its land border with Russia closed until April 14, the Finnish Interior Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, it will also be impossible for would-be migrants to apply for international asylum protection as refugees at any checkpoints on the border with Russia.

"We see no signs that Russia will change its behavior. On the contrary, the information we have received confirms our assessment that Russia is continuing its hybrid operation. We have reason to believe that this situation will continue for some time. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants who are now near the border on the Russian side, waiting for an opportunity to move to Finland," Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said.

According to the ministry, it is now looking for alternative ways to put an end to this phenomenon together with other Finnish government ministries. At the same time, the ministry points out the need to carefully analyze the relevant legislation for this purpose.

Since November 2023, the Finnish authorities have been reporting on arrivals via Russia of third-country nationals who are seeking asylum in the European Union. More than 1,300 people arrived in the fall, the Finnish Immigration Service reported. Under a Finnish government decision, all road checkpoints on the border with Russia have been closed since November 30, 2023.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Finland's decision to close border crossings creates new dividing lines in Europe, and Moscow's response to these actions will be duly formulated in an interdepartmental context.