It is extremely important to prevent Middle East conflict from sprawling — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia does not welcome any actions that will lead to soaring tensions in the Middle East, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on media reports about a possible US "retaliatory strike" on Iranian facilities.

"We do not welcome any actions that may lead to destabilization of the situation in the region, that may lead to an escalation of tensions, especially against the background of the already excessive conflict potential that we see in the region," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He added that Russia, on the contrary, welcomed actions to de-escalate the situation.

"We believe that the overall level of tensions is very alarming. Now is the time for steps to de-escalate tensions. This is the only thing that can help us prevent the conflict from spreading further - especially this concerns the Middle East conflict. And to reach deconfliction and de-escalation somehow. This is extremely important for us now," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper quoted its sources as saying that US President Joe Biden had allegedly issued orders to develop a response to the attack on the US armed forces on the Syrian-Jordanian border. A strike on Iranian troops in Iraq and Syria is being considered as a possibility.