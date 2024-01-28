INTERVIEW: Ukraine plans to steal more than $2 bln of Russian assets — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Ukraine plans to steal Russian assets in the country worth more than $2 billion dollars, said Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Second Department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat said Ukraine's plans to confiscate two Russian An-148 airliners can be viewed as "blatant theft," but the Kiev regime's plans, he said, are not limited to this.

"As of the start of 2024, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine issued 32 positive ‘decisions’ on the lawsuits from the Justice Ministry about the confiscation of private assets from the abovementioned category of persons. Another six cases are pending, including a lawsuit against Ilyushin Finance Co. As of now, 688 assets have become sanctioned, including dozens of companies, corporate rights, residential and non-residential real estate, and vehicles. Ukrainian officials estimate their value at more than $2 billion. It is stated that the seized assets should fill the Ukrainian budget," he said in an interview with TASS.

"Given the corruption flourishing in Ukraine, it is easy to guess where the confiscated funds will ultimately end up and whose pockets they will fill," Polischuk said. "Such willful decisions by Kiev do not comply with international legal norms of property rights."

Earlier, the Ukrainian Justice Ministry said that the ministry filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court to confiscate and hand over to the government coffers two An-148-100E passenger airplanes that are owned by the Russian leasing company Ilyushin Finance Co.